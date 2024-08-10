The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $31.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YOU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NYSE:YOU traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,698. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 193,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

