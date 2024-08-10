The Goldman Sachs Group Increases UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $8.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

UWMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. 1,163,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $803.81 million, a PE ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $6,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UWM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

