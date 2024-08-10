The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,031. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,139,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 181,340 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.