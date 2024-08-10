ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Down 5%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 74,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

ThermoGenesis Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 4,838.39% and a negative net margin of 153.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

