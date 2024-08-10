TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on September 13th

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.63) on Friday. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.20 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £644.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.39.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

About TI Fluid Systems

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.