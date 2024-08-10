TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on September 13th

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TI Fluid Systems Price Performance
LON:TIFS opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.63) on Friday. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.20 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £644.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.39.
