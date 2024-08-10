Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TYGO. Northland Securities cut their price target on Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 79.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

