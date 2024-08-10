TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.57

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.57 and last traded at $116.24, with a volume of 31994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKO. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,111,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.