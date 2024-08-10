Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 128,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,320. The company has a market cap of $358.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31. Tourmaline Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

