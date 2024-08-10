Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 69.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 98.45%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

