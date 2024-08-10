Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 69.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Insider Activity

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 98.45%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

