TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.54), reports. The business had revenue of $309.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. TPI Composites updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TPI Composites Stock Up 13.3 %

TPI Composites stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.95. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

