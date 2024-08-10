TPI Composites Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 11,776 put options on the company. This is an increase of 7,169% compared to the typical volume of 162 put options.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 83,013 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 134,961 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Bank of America increased their target price on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $3.92 on Friday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.95.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $309.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

