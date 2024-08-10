Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on September 10th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $260.52 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

