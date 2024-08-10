Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on September 10th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $260.52 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

