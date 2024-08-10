Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,176 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 536% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,757 call options.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $105,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.