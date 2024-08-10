Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 3,993 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 934,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1,179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 562,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 518,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

