TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Anil P. Ranganath Sells 703 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $95,052.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,064.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.89. 743,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.76.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
