Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Trex in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

