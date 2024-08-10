Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 354,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,715. The company has a market cap of $714.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $15.44.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.