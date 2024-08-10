Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Trinseo Trading Up 5.3 %

TSE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.16 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinseo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trinseo by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.