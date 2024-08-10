Tritax Eurobox plc (BOXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tritax Eurobox Stock Up 0.6 %
BOXE stock opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Tritax Eurobox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01).
Tritax Eurobox Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Eurobox
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Eurobox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Eurobox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.