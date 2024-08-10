Tritax Eurobox plc (EBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EBOX stock opened at GBX 67.53 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.84. Tritax Eurobox has a 52 week low of GBX 43.55 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.20 ($0.88). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.49 million, a PE ratio of 270.14 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Tritax Eurobox news, insider Robert Orr purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,356.60 ($1,733.67). 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

