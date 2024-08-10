Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Tronox worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tronox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE TROX opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

