TT Electronics plc (TTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on October 15th

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 143 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3,575.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.43).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.11) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

