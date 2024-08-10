Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $61.69. 2,051,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.