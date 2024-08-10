U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

USEG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.45. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

