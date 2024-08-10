Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.60. 5,886,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 19,215,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 110.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.