Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. 12,770,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,276,854. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,659,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

