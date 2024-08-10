UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 2,946,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,535. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.