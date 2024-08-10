UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.61.

Get UDR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 2,946,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,535. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.