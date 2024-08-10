Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. 1,561,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

