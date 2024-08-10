UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wedbush

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMH. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 414,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,869,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 220,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

