Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $7.06. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 838,262 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UA

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 565,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 117,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.