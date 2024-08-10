Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Unisys Stock Down 0.3 %

UIS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 346,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,151. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $258.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unisys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Unisys

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,123,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,019,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 111,332 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Unisys by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

