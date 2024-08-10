United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Announces Earnings Results

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.33%.
United Internet Price Performance
Shares of UDIRF opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. United Internet has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $25.25.
United Internet Company Profile
