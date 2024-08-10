United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $123.16

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.16 and last traded at $124.39, with a volume of 91545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

