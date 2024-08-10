United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $59,436.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 159,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

