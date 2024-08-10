Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $917.85 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $9,032,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 646.3% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

