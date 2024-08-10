Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 506,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.