Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Upwork Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,885. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,240.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $58,090.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,240.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.