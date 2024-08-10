UWM Holdings Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of UWM in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

UWMC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. 1,163,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.81 million, a PE ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UWM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

