UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Wedbush

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

UWM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 1,163,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,205. The firm has a market cap of $803.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

