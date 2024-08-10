V.F. Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

V.F. Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 6,614,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,768,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in V.F. by 40.2% during the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 108,868 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in V.F. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 22.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

