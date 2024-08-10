V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VFC. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 6,614,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,768,965. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in V.F. by 40.2% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 108,868 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.