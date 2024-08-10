V.F. Co. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,965. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. V.F.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,754.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in V.F. by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

