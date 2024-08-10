Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.3 %

Valvoline stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 1,702,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

