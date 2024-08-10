Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.87. 1,702,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,201. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

