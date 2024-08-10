Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

ESGV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. 115,587 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

