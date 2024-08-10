Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,020,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 2,260,279 shares.The stock last traded at $65.65 and had previously closed at $65.33.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

