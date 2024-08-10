Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 14,307 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Clearfield worth $31,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.21 million, a P/E ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $44.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at $45,929,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at $45,929,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clearfield

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

