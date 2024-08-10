Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 219,533 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $699.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 336,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,203.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 336,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

About Nuvation Bio

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

