Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 46,416 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 25,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NTB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

