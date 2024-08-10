Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 54,728 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $27,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after acquiring an additional 452,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,103,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $20.55 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The company had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

